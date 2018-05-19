Apple clamps down on calling apps in China to obey local laws

The 9to5 crew speculated that this might be linked to China's disapproval of VoIP apps. In November 2017, Microsoft removed Skype from Chinese app stores over claims they violated digital security laws. CallKit isn't strictly in the same category, though, as it doesn't actually make the call -- app makers could use their own interfaces if they wanted. Provided this is accurate, officials clearly wanted to eliminate even a hint of calling functionality.

Apple may not have had much choice if it wanted to keep selling devices in China. With that said, the crackdown is bound to prompt further questions from American politicians worried that Apple is conceding to China too quickly. Senators, for instance, have wanted Apple to at least offer some kind of fight, even if it had to capitulate in the end.