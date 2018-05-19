Revamped Xbox feedback program asks you to vote on ideas

Microsoft is shaking up the way it asks for your input on the future of gaming. The company has replaced Xbox Feedback with Xbox Ideas, a program with a narrower focus but (hopefully) more impact. It revolves around the concept of one- to three-month "Idea Drives" where Microsoft collects suggestions, picks the concepts it likes the most, and then asks you to vote and comment on your favorites. victors will end up on the Xbox Insider blog. Microsoft will even have a suggestion box for the Idea Drives themselves, in case you'd rather suggest a general area of interest.