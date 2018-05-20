Finnish university's online AI course is open to everyone

Fagerlund mentioned the use of AI in the food industry to sort produce and other items at facilities as an example. And while you know that Facebook uses AI for facial recognition, a lot of people might not. Indeed, Helsinki's course focuses on the basics, starting with defining what AI is and explaining how it can solve problems. The materials also discuss how AI is already used in the real world, and in the second part of the course, they explain how machine learning works and what neural networks are. It will apparently take you about 30 hours to complete the course, which can earn you two academic credits through the Open University if you're from Finland. If you live elsewhere, you'll just have to make do with a certificate you can display on LinkedIn.