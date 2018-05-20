Tesla's performance Model 3 delivers 3.5 second 0-60 for $78,000

Tesla is almost ready to start shipping Model 3s equipped with an AWD dual-motor option, so CEO Elon Musk announced specs and pricing for the new options on Twitter. The Performance trim Model 3 will sit at the top of the line, with 20-inch wheels, carbon fiber spoiler, black and white interior and specially-selected dual-motor setup available for $78,000 (adding AutoPilot costs extra). Musk said that its cost is "about" the same as BMW's M3 (a base model starts at $66,500), but it's supposedly quicker by 15 percent (3.5 seconds 0-60, 155 MPH top speed, 310 miles of range) and handles well enough to fulfill a promise it will "beat anything in its class on the track."

If you're not looking for all of the upgrades, simply adding a second motor for all-wheel-drive (and extra reliability -- Musk said either one can drive the car if the other breaks) is an option that costs an extra $5,000, just like it used to on the Model S. Compared to the standard sedan's 0-60 time of 5.1 - 5.6 seconds and 130 MPH top speed, this one can do it in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 MPH.