Oculus' mobile VR now supports paid add-ons for apps

The update also brings "implementation-detail" DLC, or extra content that can download as you progress through a game. In a comment, Facebook's Dmitry Soshnikov noted that developers could use this to shrink the initial download size and add maps to a game only as you need them. Given that the base Oculus Go only ships with 32GB of storage built-in, this could be vital for newcomers who may only have limited space for a new game.

Rift support is "coming soon," Oculus said.

It could be a while before you see apps that use the DLC support, and this may not be the most thrilling news if you're sick of in-app purchases. This might be important to expanding Oculus' VR plans, though. App creators may be more likely to support Oculus' headsets if they know they can sell content the way they would through any other device.