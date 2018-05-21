Acer offers the first laptops with Alexa built-in

If you already have a compatible model, don't worry -- your system isn't suddenly obsolete. Acer is promising updates with Alexa support through the company's Care Center, starting with the Spin 5 on May 23rd.

As with other Alexa-equipped PCs, you have access to a wide range of the AI helper's tasks, whether it's controlling smart home devices, playing music or checking the weather. You may have to sit close to your PC for it to understand you, however -- only the Spin 5 has far-field voice recognition that lets you bark commands from across the room. Still, this might do the trick if you live in an Alexa-centric household or just don't care for Cortana.