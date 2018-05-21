China's Netflix equivalent just opened its first cinema

According to the South China Morning Post, iQiyi plans to open more of these theaters, branded "Yuke," in more Chinese cities. This initial theater opened in Zhongshan city in the southern Guangdong province, and will allow people there book private, on-demand showings of iQiyi's online content. Such a deal isn't too far-fetched, either. It mirrors a rumored Netflix purchase of theater companies like Landmark, showing that online companies continue to want to make inroads to our offline lives.