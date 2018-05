Google doesn't just want to reserve Maps navigation icons for special occasions. If you're using iOS, you can now replace Google Maps' drab blue arrow with a 3D car. You can even choose a vehicle that more closely reflects what you're driving, whether it's a sedan, truck or SUV. Is it silly and purely cosmetic? You bet -- but it adds a bit of character to an app that (let's be honest) often feels a bit soulless. Here's hoping the selection widens over time to keep commutes lively.