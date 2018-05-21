Oculus’ privacy center now shows you what data is being collected

Last month, Oculus announced updates to its privacy policies, likely to comply with GDPR, which goes into effect this Friday. Ahead of that deadline, a new feature is available today for users worldwide: My Privacy Center is a dashboard showing what personal data the company keeps on them and letting them tweak their own disclosure settings.
That's also where users can download their data and delete their Oculus account, if they so choose (though that won't wipe away certain info like purchase agreements, which the company holds on to for tax purposes). Information that's been anonymized, like the VR controller gestures, aren't shown in the Privacy Center, and neither is locally-stored data. It's essentially the platform's effort to clear a path between users and their data, an effort toward transparency that stands in contrast to parent company Facebook's ongoing blunders over individual privacy.