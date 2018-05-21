Sonos bundles offer audio options for home theater, vinyl and more

There are several speaker sets on offer. One deal offers two Sonos One speakers for $379, three of them for $549 and four Ones for $729. You can get two Play:5 speakers for $899, and a Playbar (or a Playbase) with two Sonos Ones for $999. There are home theater sets, too, consisting of either a Playbar or Playbase with a subwoofer for $1,299 or the same with two add-on Sonos Ones for $1,649. Finally, you can grab a Play:5 and turntable bundle for $799, two Play:5s with a turntable for $1,249 or two Play:5 speakers with a turntable and subwoofer bundle for $1,899.

The home theater sets and the double Sonos One bundle have been offered in the past, says Sonos. The Play:5 turntable set was also previously available for Record Store Day this past April, as well. The rest of the bundles are new offers.