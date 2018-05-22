Disney's acrobatic robot can backflip like a human

As you've no doubt noticed, Stickman isn't about to compete with gymnasts any time soon when it doesn't even have feet, let alone a humanoid body. This is an important start, however, and it could have implications beyond putting on a show for a human audience. It could help robots overcome obstacles that most people would consider impassable, and help them survive landings when they fall from great heights. While it's hard to completely shake the thought of a creepy robot chasing you down with flips and somersaults, that maneuverability could prove a lifesaver in rescue situations.