Donald Glover fans made /r/thedonald great again

Donald Glover fans have taken over Trump fanpage /r/thedonald and now they're waging war on /r/The_Donald

The /r/thedonald subreddit wasn't as active as the more prominent /r/the_donald, which is probably why the moderator had been inactive for a few weeks. (For reference, the description of the subreddit reads, "The place where we discuss in an unbiased manner Donald Trumps great contributions to modern society.") Fans of Donald Glover saw this as their opportunity to swoop in and take over the subreddit for themselves, posting pictures, gifs and videos of the person they consider the best Donald.

It's not clear how much longer this will continue before the moderator steps in and shuts all of this activity down, but it's a lot of fun while it lasts. We've highlighted some of the best posts for you below, but it's worth looking through the most upvoted posts just for a laugh.