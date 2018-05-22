Show More Results

Watch live World Cup games in Spanish on the NBC Sports app

Watch the beautiful game in your preferred language.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
You'll soon have a few easy ways to watch the 2018 World Cup en español. NBC's Telemundo Deportes has unveiled plans to stream live World Cup games in Spanish through the NBC Sports app (on mobile and living room devices) in addition to the apps from Telemundo itself and local stations. You'll also see Telemund's content available through a link on the NBC Sports website. We've asked if you'll need a TV sign-in to watch matches online.

The expansion is important given that Telemundo is the sole home of Spanish-language viewing for this year's soccer extravaganza. You won't have to switch apps (if you have the option at all) just to follow Mexico, Spain and other teams in your language of choice.

