RED is building an 8K 3D camera for its holographic phone

The new camera will use RED's hardware and camera design chops, and carry the same look as other RED models, Lucid notes. At the same time it will pack Lucid's real-time 3D Fusion tech to stitch the images together into files compatible with the Hydrogen One. The smartphone can be dropped into the new camera to act as a display for it, letting users "view the content immediately in 3D/4V without headsets," said Lucid CEO Han Jin.

Image courtesy of Phil Holland

Not a ton is known yet about RED's Hydrogen One smartphone (shown above), other than that it will produce a 3D effect without the need for glasses. When you rotate the display, people, buildings, trees and other objects will appear to project from the screen.

We also know that it packs a 5.7-inch, QHD screen, Snapdragon 835 chip, 4,500 mAh battery, USB Type-C port and headphone jack. The industrial design is unique, to say the least, and it comes in aluminum for $1,195 or titanium for $1,595. If all goes well, it'll arrive this summer at Verizon and AT&T, and you'll also be able to buy it directly from RED.