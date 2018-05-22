Spotify's GDPR updates add privacy and data download tools

The new policies include a more human-readable set of policies to explain what data Spotify collects and how the company uses and shares it. The company will also launch a new Privacy Center in the coming weeks to show you how to manage your privacy settings. You'll also be able to download all your data, similar Instagram's data tool, to meet the portability requirements of the EU law. Finally, you'll be able to find contact information on Spotify's Data Protection Officer (another requirement of the GDPR) with any concerns about your privacy.