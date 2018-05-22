Show More Results
Watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 satellite payload launch today at 3:47 PM ET

Image credit: Roku
Twitter kills its apps on Roku, Android TV and Xbox

No word on the Apple TV version of the service, however.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
11m ago in Internet
Roku

Twitter pulled the plug on its official Mac app this past February, and its continuing to shut out other third party apps as well. The company tweeted that as of Thursday, May 24th, Twitter for set top media boxes Roku, Android TV and Xbox will no longer work. The company refers any of these device users to twitter.com for the "full Twitter experience."

The move isn't a huge surprise; Twitter hasn't always been super supportive of third-party apps. For example, it recently made changes to the Account Activity API that could stop push notifications and timelines from working as they currently do. If you really need to tweet from your television, there's still the Apple TV Twitter app, though we don't know how long it will be supported.

