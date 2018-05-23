Acer's first high-end Chromebooks are built for business

Acer's Chromebooks to date have been entry-level models that you're more likely to find in grade school than the office, but the company is about to change its reputation. It's launching a slew of devices headlined by the Chromebook Spin 13 convertible and the regular Chromebook 13. Gone are the small screens, pokey performance and frugal builds associated with prior models -- the systems tout 3:2 ratio 13-inch screens, 8th-generation Intel Core processor choices, up to 16GB of RAM, all-metal shells and trackpads covered in Gorilla Glass. Like Google's own Pixelbook, these are for people who can use Chrome OS for heavy-duty tasks and are willing to pay for the privilege.
If you're more cost-conscious, there are more frugal Chromebook Spin 15 and Chromebook 15 models with more conventional 16:9 displays as well as Celeron and Pentium chip options.
There's also a new option you remain firmly in the Windows camp. Acer has trotted out a 15.6-inch Swift 5 (below) that still weighs under 2.2 pounds, but touts much thinner display bezels, a larger battery and the newest Intel chips. It's reportedly the thinnest laptop in its size class, if you ask the PC maker. You can equip it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.
Acer hasn't provided full launch details as we write this, but it's safe to say that the 13-inch Chromebooks will cost considerably more than the company's garden variety Chrome OS devices. The 15-inch Chromebooks arrive in July starting at $349, while jumping to the touch-savvy Spin 15 bumps the price to $449.