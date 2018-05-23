Show More Results

Image credit: Thomas White / Reuters
Apple offers $50 credit if you paid for a new iPhone battery last year

It only applies for replaced batteries in iPhone 6 or later.
Thomas White / Reuters

After admitting that it was sometimes slowing processor speeds on older iPhones, Apple discounted its out-of-warranty battery replacement from $50 to $30 starting at the tail end of last year. But for anyone who bought one at any point in 2017 for iPhone 6 or later devices, the tech giant is offering a $50 credit.

The replacement battery had to have been purchased from an 'authorized service location' -- an Apple Store, repair center or authorized service provider. Customers who are eligible for a refund will get an email from Apple between today and July 27th with instructions to redeem it. (Replacement batteries bought for in-warranty phones don't qualify.)

