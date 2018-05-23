Facebook Marketplace adds section for home service professionals

Providers' listings will show you their ratings, reviews, credentials and location, so you can quickly decide which ones to contact. You can then send your project description to several professionals at once to get a quote and then discuss the details in Messenger. Facebook has been expanding Marketplace over the past months, opening it up to retailers, auto dealers and even landlords. By doing so, it's also turning the portal into a more organized classified ads section, perhaps to make sure that nobody lists guns and babies -- and baby hedgehogs -- for sale again. If you can't see the new category yet, you're bound to get it soon enough: it will be available across the US over the coming weeks.