Facebook Marketplace adds section for home service professionals

A lot of home service pros already advertise their services on Facebook's Marketplace, but now the social network wants to make their presence on its Craigslist rival official. Facebook will roll out a dedicated Services section within Marketplace in the US starting today, and you can visit it whenever you're looking for home service pros like plumbers, cleaners and renovators. The social network is populating the category with providers from Handy, HomeAdvisor and Porch, which presumably means they're all background-checked and vetted by those companies.
Providers' listings will show you their ratings, reviews, credentials and location, so you can quickly decide which ones to contact. You can then send your project description to several professionals at once to get a quote and then discuss the details in Messenger. Facebook has been expanding Marketplace over the past months, opening it up to retailers, auto dealers and even landlords. By doing so, it's also turning the portal into a more organized classified ads section, perhaps to make sure that nobody lists guns and babies -- and baby hedgehogs -- for sale again. If you can't see the new category yet, you're bound to get it soon enough: it will be available across the US over the coming weeks.