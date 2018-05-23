Show More Results

Google Trends redesign focuses on finding stories in the data

See real-time search data or check out how things have changed over time.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
58m ago in Internet
Remember Google Trends? The site that keeps you up to date on what the world has been searching for just got a makeover. According to the team, this redesign puts "more editorial data-based stories up front," along with a section featuring data stories picked out by a news team. You can easily check out the Year in Search dating back to 2001, while an intensity map can show where searches were popular by country or individual state. The easy-to-create topics and infographics are supposed to help news organizations sift through the available data, so don't be surprised if you see more stories based on trends.

