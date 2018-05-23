Next Xbox One update finally saves multiple WiFi passwords

The June update will also deal with a major shortcoming the Xbox One and PS4 have had in comparison to Nintendo's Switch: the ability to save settings for more than one WiFi network at a time. Since launch, moving either system from one wireless setup to another has meant erasing the old settings from scratch, which is just silly for devices in 2018. Practically any other WiFi device can manage moving across different locations, and soon your Xbox One will too.

Other tweaks include the ability to hit "Y" anywhere in the dashboard to get to search, five new languages for the narrator feature, and in a more limited test, the ability to share game-specific stats with friends right on the home screen. Alpha testers in the Xbox One preview program will see the new features rolling out now, while the rest of us should expect them to arrive next month.