Lyft expands its driver support hubs

The company went on to reiterate its view that human drivers will still have a place in the company despite its plans for autonomous cars. Driver ranks should "more than double" in the next 5 years, it said.

Lyft isn't shy about the reasons fr the hubs: it wants to increase the practical pay for drivers by "significantly" shrinking driving expenses. That's not the same as paying drivers more (what many workers actually want), but it could address gripes that service carries its share of hidden costs. It might also help the company keep fares down by reducing the pressure to raise pay, however temporarily.