Matt Groening's animated Netflix series debuts August 17th

The new show takes on the fantasy genre with a hard-drinking princess Bean, her spunky elf buddy Elfo and her personal demon pal, Luci. "Ultimately," said Groening in a statement last year, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

The all-star voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson (BoJack Horseman) as Bean, Nat Faxon (The Cleveland Show) as Elfo and Eric Andre (American Dad) as Luci. John Dimaggio and Billy West are also part of the fun. The show will be created at Rough Draft Studios, the same place Groening used for Futurama.