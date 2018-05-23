Twitter introduces labels for US midterm election candidates

In a blog post, Twitter acknowledged the platform's outsized role in informing the public, journalists and politicians: "We understand the significance of this responsibility and our teams are building new ways for people who use Twitter to identify original sources and authentic information," the post read.

After the fallout from the 2016 election where rampant Russian bot accounts interacted with 1.4 million users, the platform is taking this political season more seriously. Twitter vowed last fall to identify election advertisements and disclose who paid for them and joined Facebook in supporting the Honest Ads Act last month.