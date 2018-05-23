Vivo's all-screen concept phone looks like it will become a reality

It looks like Vivo is going to push forward with its APEX FullView concept phone we saw at Mobile World Congress this year. The handset with barely-there bezels, pop-up selfie cam and in-display fingerprint sensor will apparently be unveiled June 12th in China, according to The Verge. The manufacturer teased the smartphone with a pair of commercials for its upcoming Russia World Cup sponsorship, showing off the massive screen and hidden selfie camera. An exact release date isn't known, but that should change next month.
When we played with the phone back at MWC we were wowed by its impressive screen-to-body ratio. Of course, the exciter that turns the entire screen into an earpiece had us geeked, too. The pop-up camera though felt like it took the spontaneity out of selfies, despite the fact that watching the camera pod rise from the body looking cool as hell. Check out our video above for more impressions.