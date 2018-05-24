Airbnb tests its own version of Snapchat's Stories for rentals

We've asked Airbnb for comment on the beta test. As our TechCrunch colleagues point out, though, the most pressing questions might surround Airbnb's policies. Will it keep Stories if they're highly critical or include risqué content? Are your productions locked into Airbnb, or is there a way to share them with platforms like Snapchat or Instagram? While the service is no stranger to grappling with offensive behavior, it's not used to social networking elements like this -- a beta test may be crucial to fine-tuning its policies.

This isn't likely to be Airbnb's only big bet in the near future. TechCrunch noted that Airbnb is prepping a loyalty program that would reward frequent travelers. It's not certain just how this would function, but it's possible that you'll earn points toward future stays. You'd have an incentive to use Airbnb beyond any up front savings over a conventional hotel, and might be tempted to upgrade to a posh location if you get a steep-enough discount.