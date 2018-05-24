Jury rules Samsung owes Apple $539 million in iPhone patent trial

In a patent case that has been running since 2011, today a jury ruled that Samsung owes Apple $539 million in total. In 2012 Apple was awarded nearly $1 billion in damages, and Samsung agreed to pay as much as $548 million, but after the verdict was thrown out by the Supreme Court, we ended up in a retrial with hundreds of millions at stake. Samsung has already paid Apple some $399 million over these patents, and in a statement an Apple spokesperson said:

We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers. This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple.

We're grateful to the jury for their service and pleased they agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products