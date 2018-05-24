Google Lens updated with smart text selection and real-time lookup

Style match is a virtual shopping feature not unlike other AR shopping experiences. When you point your camera at an object, Lens will put a blue dot overlay on top of it, which you can click to display similar items you can buy -- check out the image above to see what we're saying. Finally, real-time results overlay information on objects on the screen before you even press the shutter button.

9to5google has confirmed that the features are now live on their OnePlus 6, but it looks like Google has decided on a slow rollout. We can't find them in our Photo app's Assistant yet -- that's where Lens lives in most Android phones -- but more and more people are reporting that they already have access to the three features on their devices.

[Image credit: 9to5google]