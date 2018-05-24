Regulators want drones to have visible 'license plates'

As Bloomberg noted, visible registration numbers would allow regulators to keep a closer eye on personal drones. Authorities have long been trying to gain greater control over the flying machines, since they were involved in aircraft crashes in the past and due to growing concerns over terrorist use of UAVs. Late last year, the government required people who own drones 0.5 to 55 pounds to register their devices with the FAA -- the UN even plans to support a single worldwide drone registry. And just a couple of months ago, the White House brought up the possibility of allowing law enforcement personnel to to track and shoot down civilian drones.

Unfortunately, the proposed rule was very short and didn't include details on logistics and other info. Acting Administrator Dan Elwell simply said at an event on May 16th: