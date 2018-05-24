Sinemia lets you book movie tickets the minute you sign up

All customers have to do is select a movie, showing and seats in advance through the Sinemia app. They can then use digital one-time payment information that is associated with their account to complete the transaction. It should be noted that MoviePass does not support e-ticketing or advance seat selection at any major theater chains. The site's FAQ lists "Goodrich Quality Theaters, Studio Movie Grill, B&B Theatres, and MJR Theatres" as the theaters that accept this feature through MoviePass.

While MoviePass offers unlimited 2D movies for $9.95 a month (a plan that disappeared for new subscribers for awhile but came back after public outcry), Sinemia offers one 2D movie per month for $4.99. The plans go up from there. It's not the unlimited movie tickets at a price that seems too good to be true, but let's face it -- it probably is.