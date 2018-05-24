Remember StumbleUpon? Well, it's going away June 30th

The internet is a vastly different place than it was 16 years ago, and Camp says that the transition to Mix acknowledges that while making the change from StumbleUpon easy. "We have built Mix to work on every browser and smartphone," he wrote, "to make the transition as smooth as possible. With a few clicks you can register and import your SU favorites, interests and tags — creating Mix Collections that are easily shared with friends."

Getting onto Mix is pretty easy, too, and you can sign in with your StumbleUpon account (thank goodness there's a standard password reset feature — it's been a while). Once you do, you'll get to choose a few topics of interest, like "Nothing but Net," "Out of This World," "Get In My Belly," and more. Once you do, you'll see articles and collections in those areas and you can start trolling through all the content, adding more things of interest with the big plus icons. While Mix may eventually become your go-to for web discovery, it's ok to mourn the passing of StumbleUpon's idiosyncratic take.