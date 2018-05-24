The World Cup is Twitter’s next chance at video dominance

Although Snapchat will have some World Cup content to compete for attention in the US, the fact that Twitter managed to work with Fox Sports to create a daily show from Russia gives it an edge over its social media rivals. FIFA, soccer's governing body, is very protective over its intellectual property, so Twitter having access to those licenses will make sure its users can get an endless amount of highlights, GIFs and other video clips from Russia in real time. The odd company out is Facebook, which is surprising considering that it is investing a billion dollars in video.

A Facebook spokesperson said that, while the company doesn't have a paid partnership with Fox Sports or Telemundo (the Spanish rights holder) in the US, it still expects both networks to publish some content on its site -- though it likely won't compare to Twitter's. Sources familiar with the negotiations tell Engadget that Facebook tried to get involved but ultimately lost to Twitter and, to a lesser degree, Snapchat. Last year, it was reported that all of these social media giants were offering "tens of millions" of dollars to Fox for exclusive access, and clearly Facebook fell short.

Alex Josephson, Twitter's director of global brand strategy, said that the World Cup presents a great opportunity for the company because of the unique levels of user engagement. He claims that while other social media sites will see a one to two percent dip in user visits and time spent during major live broadcasts, Twitter actually sees a four percent increase, whether it's a sports game or an awards show. Josephson attributes these results to Twitter being about "what's happening now. If something is happening and it's resonating across the world in real time," he said, "that's really where our platform is at its best."

Giorgio Chiellini (left) and Luis Suarez (right) after "The Bite."

Of course, a big part of Twitter's charm are the viral moments and memes that can spread like wildfire. That, along with people's real-time reaction to events, is what makes Twitter different than its rivals, Josephson said. Users know that they can always go to Twitter to see what their friends (or strangers) are thinking about funny or controversial moments from games. He pointed to the 2014 Brazil World Cup when Uruguay's Luis Suarez bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during a game, which was obviously a large topic of conversation. Or to that time Germany beat Brazil 7-1, a scoreline that was unexpected and generated more than 35 million tweets.

Moments like that are, naturally, unpredictable. But Josephson said that's the beauty of the World Cup and what will keep Twitter's essence flowing. Kenneth C. Wisnefski, CEO and founder of social media marketing agency WebiMax, said that with the 2014 World Cup generating a record 672 million tweets (including 32.1 million in the final match), there's simply no other event that's more important to Twitter. He said that not only does this open up advertising opportunities that are off the charts, but it gives the company a perfect way to lure in new users. The downside to that is that most users probably don't want brands ruining your experience with their cheesy tweets.

"Twitter is to social media what CNN is to breaking news on television," said Wisnefski. "People have become programmed to enjoy a second-screen experience on Twitter [and] the immediacy of the responses allow for a constant conversation. You can't get this same type of interaction on Facebook or Snapchat. It's ideally built for sports." He added that since most games will air during normal work hours in the US, anyone remotely interested in the World Cup will likely look to Twitter for live updates and highlights, rather than Facebook or Snapchat. "If people know Twitter has the most up-to-date free coverage available," he said, "they are going to want to take advantage."

For now, Twitter will be hoping for another Luis Suarez-esque moment, or a painful beating like the one Germany handed Brazil on its home turf in 2014, that will give people something to talk about in the moment and for hours after the fact. But, whether that comes to be or not, there's no question that the company is going all in on the 2018 World Cup. And it should, because unlike most other sporting events, FIFA's beloved tournament only comes around every four years.

Images: Getty Images