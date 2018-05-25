ESPN+ will stream live 'League of Legends' tournaments

ESPN+ is a great option for streaming sports without the need for cable. And now, if you're more into jungling than free throws or penalty shots, the service has something for you as well: live League of Legends tournaments, including net month's North American Championship Series Summer Split, according to Variety. The broadcasts start June 16th, and matches will stream live on the app on weekends.
Sure, you'll still be able to watch on Twitch for free, but what this does is ensure that folks who'd typically not watch eSports will be exposed to a tourney, and hell, might even stop to watch out of curiosity. Well, so long as their name isn't Colin Cowherd.