Nissan built a convertible Leaf, but you can't buy it





We digress, though. The fascinating thing here is the open-air Leaf itself. Nissan didn't provide much information on it. It's called the Leaf Open Car, which is apt. We also see that it has lost its rear doors in the convertible conversion process. There still appear to be rear seats, though. It looks like the whole rear hatch is intact, as well, since it's attached to a piece of roof that was retained. Nissan didn't say whether there's a removable top for it, but we're leaning toward no, since this is mainly a show car, and calling it "Open Car" and not convertible seems to indicate this does not have a closed setting.



One thing Nissan did make clear is that this is not going to be a production model. So you won't be seeing one at your local Nissan dealer anytime soon. But we suppose that if you really, really wanted a convertible Leaf, there are alternatives. For instance, there's that company that turned an F-150 into a convertible. We're sure they wouldn't have any qualms about cutting into whatever car you brought to their door.