Paypal lets you spend money in Gmail, YouTube and more

Android Pay users have been able to dip into their PayPal accounts for a little over a year. Now, the money transfer service has partnered with Google to provide a more seamless way to use it across products like Google Play, YouTube and Gmail.
When you add PayPal to your Google Play account, said the former company in a blog post, it will automatically become available as a payment option on all the other Google services that accept payment, including Google Store. While it might raise some privacy concerns, the fact is that you'd have to sign in to use PayPal, anyway, so you might as well enjoy one less step.