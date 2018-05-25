Pioneer's in-dash unit supports both Android Auto Wireless and CarPlay

The receivers support Google Assistant and Siri, letting you do things like control your home lights, garage doors and thermostat from your car. They're also "the most feature packed receivers offered by Pioneer," the company notes, supporting back up cameras, navigation (via Here maps) and other features.

To use the Wireless Android Auto feature, you'll need to have a Google Pixel, Pixel 2, Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P for now. Once Android P rolls out widely, though, the feature will be supported on compatible Android devices from Samsung, LG and other companies.

The main differences between the models are the screen size and type of touch, with the AVIC-W8400NEX and W6400NEX packing 7- and 6.2-inch capacitive displays, and the W4400NEX carrying a 7-inch resistive touch model. They're now available with suggested retail prices of $1,200, $800, and $700, respectively.