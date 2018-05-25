Samsung adds FreeSync to its latest TVs for smoother gaming

FreeSync was typically found only on monitors before now, like Samsung's own ultrawide 49-inch display. Xbox One S and X support the feature after an update last month, and PCs with AMD graphics cards can take advantage of it too.

The FreeSync support comes at a price, though: it limits the resolution of those TVs to 1080p, and you might find some issues with brightness. For now, at least, it seems like you can choose between smoother gameplay or sharper visuals. Once you've updated the firmware, you can toggle the feature under your TV's game mode settings.