The Morning After: Back like we never left

David Cage evokes historical imagery, but does little with it.'Detroit: Become Human' review

According to Tim Seppala, the interplay between storylines at a micro level is impressively deep, and if writer/director David Cage devoted that level of care and detail to the narrative itself, Detroit could be something special. Instead, puddle-deep reproductions of the civil rights struggle, with minorities replaced by androids, show that Cage is happy to throw out big ideas, but lacks the conviction to do anything with them.

That's still going on?Jury rules Samsung owes Apple $539 million in iPhone patent trial

Samsung and Apple's patent tiff over similarities between products like the iPhone 3GS, original iPad and Galaxy Tab has been going on since 2012, and now there's another ruling on damages. A jury split the difference between their estimates of money owed and decided that Samsung should pay Apple $539 million or so (it's already delivered some $399 million). So it's over, right? Maybe not -- Samsung said, "We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers."

No chill.Daily Musk tweet report

Elon Musk continues to tweet, and whether that's good or not may depend on your viewpoint. For example, the National Labor Relations Board could take a dim view of a tweet that seemed to suggest unionizing would cost workers their stock options. Or you could be interested in news that a new Model Y vehicle is ripe for unveiling "anytime from late this year to mid next year." It's all a matter of perspective.

R.I.P. PH-2.Essential reportedly cancels next phone, considers sale

A report from Bloomberg indicates a follow-up phone has been scrapped and the company could be up for sale soon. In response, Rubin tweeted: "We always have multiple products in development at the same time, and we embrace canceling some in favor of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future game-changing products, which include mobile and home products."

Something about a watched pot and boiling.Amazon's Map Tracking feature lets you stalk your delivery driver

A few shoppers have seen Amazon's new Map Tracking tool at work, which can say exactly how many stops away your delivery is. Good luck coolly waiting on that new pair of headphones, now.

