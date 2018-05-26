Ask Engadget: Is Instagram creeping on my kid?

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

We truly value the time and detail you all spend in responding to questions from your fellow tech-obsessed commenters, which is why we've decided to bring back the much-missed "Ask Engadget" column. This week's question comes to us from a parent concerned about what their social media accounts are sharing. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

I took all my kid's photos off of Facebook but I still share plenty of them (privately) on Instagram. Is that a totally stupid distinction to make, since Instagram is owned by Facebook and my accounts are still connected? Are they doing facial recognition on my Instagram photos?