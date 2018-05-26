Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is picking up 'The Expanse'

It's been a few days since reports indicated Amazon was close to a deal that would extend the life of sci-fi series The Expanse, and tonight Jeff Bezos made it official. Alcon Entertainment makes the show, which is currently airing season three on Syfy, and said in a statement: "We couldn't be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime!" The press release confirmed season four, while Bezos said the show will be a Prime Original "for the coming seasons."