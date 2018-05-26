Jeff Bezos announces Amazon is picking up 'The Expanse'

It's been a few days since reports indicated Amazon was close to a deal that would extend the life of sci-fi series The Expanse, and tonight Jeff Bezos made it official. Alcon Entertainment makes the show, which is currently airing season three on Syfy, and said in a statement: "We couldn't be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime!" The press release confirmed season four, while Bezos said the show will be a Prime Original "for the coming seasons."
So this is cool. #TheExpanse https://t.co/f013fM8wNC— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) May 26, 2018
I am so grateful and humbled by the fans of the show and the books, and by the teams at @AlconEnt and @AmazonStudios. Thank you all so very, very much. Now let's do this... #TheExpanse— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) May 26, 2018
One thing as #TheExpanse moves to its new home with @AmazonStudios. I do want to thank everyone at @SYFY who made the first three seasons of the show possible. We wouldn't have launched in the first place without you folks.— Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) May 26, 2018
No hard feelings. Only love, yeah?
I'll just let him say it...#TheExpanse#RocinanteIsSafe#BreakingNews— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) May 26, 2018
Thank you @JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/wxHN31zgJs