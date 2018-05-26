The Morning After: Weekend Edition

It's official.'The Expanse' will continue on Amazon Prime

During a Friday night panel at the National Space Society Amazon chief Jeff Bezos revealed The Expanse would continue as a Prime Original. Season three is still airing on Syfy, but after the cable network decided to cancel the series Amazon has stepped in "for the coming seasons."

No strings attached.Pioneer's in-dash unit supports both Android Auto Wireless and CarPlay

The AVIC-W8400NEX, -W6400NEX and -W4400NEX are the first headunits that can connect over wireless or USB to both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Why choose?

But don't expect a new console before 2020Sony says it's the beginning of the end for PS4

The PS4 era is entering its final stages. Speaking to investors, PlayStation boss John Kodera outlined the company's three-year roadmap, and it seems console sales themselves are not going to be major source of revenue going forward. This is due to declining sales, which is, Kodera notes, typical of the usual profit- and life-cycle of consoles.

It does also suggest a new console might be on its way -- likely the PS5 -- but Kodera didn't give away any specifics. It's likely to be a few years off, still. In the same briefing, Kodera noted that Fortnite, despite its status as a free-to-play game, is paying dividends for the game console, with enough in-game purchases and downloads to make a tangible effect on PSN revenue. That's how they get you.

Flex.Apple reportedly knew the iPhone 6 was bendier than previous models

Internal documents from a court filing have revealed that Cupertino knew from the start that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s. The bigger 6 Plus? It was 7.2 times more prone to bending. They also show that Apple quietly reinforced the part of the logic board later associated with "touch disease" with underfill in May 2016, over a year after the model launched.

Oops?Alexa's recording snafu was improbable, but inevitable

The cascading failure that sent a family's private conversation to one of their contacts wasn't simply due to a numbers game -- it's because Alexa can be lousy at its job. Chris Velazco explains.

How is life defined in a world dominated by human technology?Engadget x Silica

First, take a look back at the five Engadget stories this week that were produced by Silica Mag. And then explore The Critter Issue at Silica.

Bad PasswordThe bogus expert and social media chicanery of DC's top cyber think tank

The cyber snake oil salesman is a permanent fixture of the information security industry, much to the chagrin of those working in the trenches and seeing through the charades. Buzzfeed reporter Craig Silverman tracked one down thanks to a distinctive Twitter insult, but there's more to the story than that.

