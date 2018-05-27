Ben Heck's 'Oregon Trail' portable game teardown

It's not a Nintendo, Sony or Microsoft console for a change. It's a dedicated portable game console: one that only plays Oregon Trail. First, Ben takes apart a store-bought game to find out how it runs. Then, Felix the sudo Sergeant steps in with his Linux knowledge to communicate with the hardware using the i2c protocol so that they can hack away at the eeprom. What hardware do you want to see the team teardown? Have you modified anything yourself? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.