FDA approves AI tool for spotting wrist fractures

The approval came relatively quickly by using the De Novo premarket review pathway, which streamlines the process for products with "low to moderate risk."

You may have to wait a while before you see OsteoDetect in use at the family doctor's office. However, you might see considerably more AI going forward. FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently said his administration was collaborating with experts on a "new regulatory framework" that could help the government body keep pace with technologies like AI. If that goes forward, algorithmic health care could quickly become commonplace.