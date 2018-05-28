EA Sports picks the winner of this year's World Cup

According to the company, the eventual winners will be France, who will face Germany in a final that will only be decided on penalties. France will take the trophy after netting 5 to Germany's 4, despite the fact that Germany hasn't lost a penalty shoot out since 1976.

The prediction says that France's route to the final included a 2-1 toppling of Belgium's current golden generation, while Germany beat Spain 3-1. EA says that Egypt, Iceland and Mexico will all leave the competition early, and that the golden boot will be won by France's Antoinne Griezmann.

EA Sports hasn't explained just how it reached the conclusion, although it would be funny if it just simmed through its World Cup DLC for FIFA 18. That said, this wouldn't be the first time that EA Sports has correctly predicted the outcome of a sporting event: it said that Germany would win the World Cup in 2014. Not to mention that its Madden franchise has guessed the actual winner of the Super Bowl nine times out of thirteen.