Engadget giveaway: Win a pair of Sonos One speakers courtesy of Plex!

Owning your music catalog is a rare thing for some these days, but since you've got it, flaunt it. Plex for Sonos has recently moved out of beta and includes some fresh new features. This means you can serve up your tunes on Sonos speakers anywhere using just the Sonos app. The latest updates bring faster browsing along with additional info on artists including top songs and even tour dates. Plus you can now play FLAC and AAC files.

This week, Plex has provided us with two Sonos One smart speakers for one lucky reader, so they can put Plex for Sonos to the test in their own home. This also includes a Lifetime Plex Pass, so you'll be able to set up libraries for all of your music and movies to have at your fingertips whenever you want them. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this Plex for Sonos set up. Good luck!