Imgur's wonderful world of GIFs now includes full-length video

Everyone can watch video content, but only iOS users can upload them, for now. Fortunately, Imgur turned sound off by default -- to enable, just click the audio button in the bottom right corner of each post. Videos are limited to 30 seconds, which may be enough of a restriction to keep the site's oddball culture intact instead of turning it into a warehouse for YouTube clips. If you want to see them in action, head over to Imgur's Unmuted page for a wall of 'GIFs with sound.'