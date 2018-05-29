iOS 11.4 will add multi-room and stereo audio to the HomePod today

Apple will release iOS 11.4 today, which, with the inclusion of AirPlay 2, will bring more functionality to the HomePod. Though other speakers, like the Amazon Echo and Google Home already feature multi-room audio, the HomePod didn't launch with that capability. It also hasn't yet supported stereo pairing. But with today's update, the HomePod now supports both features. Users can sync their HomePods with other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers and play audio throughout multiple rooms. They can also pair two HomePods to create a stereo system. HomePod will launch in Canada, France and Germany on June 18th.