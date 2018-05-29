LG's 2018 TVs now work with Amazon Alexa

All of LG's 2018 OLED TVs and Super UHD TVs with ThinQ AI are now compatible with Alexa-enabled devices -- including Amazon Echo, Echo Show, Echo Plus. Users have the power to switch channels, toggle TV volume, browse available content and even initiate private YouTube streams in another room, all through the power of their voice.

Last month, LG announced that its current collection of ThinQ-branded appliances can take commands from both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. LG says its intelligent voice control systems are there to provide the most comfortable smart home experience, but sometimes it can be nice not to hunt down that lost remote.

With Google Assistant already available, LG TVs now easily fit within an existing connected setup. However, for those who aren't familiar with the smart home concept, they could afford owners their first foray into intelligent living.