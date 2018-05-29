'Mega Man 11' hits consoles and PC October 2nd

The plot follows the series villain, Dr. Wily, who decides to invest in a new idea he studied at university at the same time that Dr. Light, Mega Man's creator, adds these upgrades to Mega Man. This installment will retain the gameplay of the series, while also adding in new challenges and powers to keep things interesting. Speed Gear will allow players to slow time down, while Power Gear will give Mega Man the ability to charge the Mega Buster to be even more powerful. Double Gear will allow players to use both these abilities at once when health is critically low.

This isn't all that Mega Man fans have to look forward to this year. Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 released this month on the Nintendo Switch; that means that all 10 of the original games are available on that platform. Additionally the Mega Man X Legacy Collection will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on July 24th.