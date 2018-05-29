Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

Nintendo's latest 2DS XL is a tribute to Link's Shield

The special edition system will be released July 2nd for $159.99.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
30m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Nintendo has a history of dressing up its handheld systems in festive fashions, and the 2DS XL is no different. This time out, the clamshell console is getting a special edition that resembles Link's Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda franchise. From the looks of it, the Gamestop-exclusive hardware's styling betrays the 2Ds' flat motif.

Based on the pictures in Nintendo's tweet, it looks like the Triforce and other portions of the design are raised embellishments rather than just a screenprint. Neat! The system also comes with A Link Between Worlds from way back in 2013 pre-installed. How much is that doggy in the window? $159.99 -- $10 more than a standard 2DS XL -- and you'll be able to pick one up starting July 2nd.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr