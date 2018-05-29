Nintendo's latest 2DS XL is a tribute to Link's Shield

Become the hero you've always wanted to be with the New Nintendo #2DSXL Hylian Shield Edition, pre-installed with The Legend of #Zelda: A Link Between Worlds! Get it exclusively @GameStop for $159.99 July 2! pic.twitter.com/ZDxAVzTFvS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 29, 2018

Based on the pictures in Nintendo's tweet, it looks like the Triforce and other portions of the design are raised embellishments rather than just a screenprint. Neat! The system also comes with A Link Between Worlds from way back in 2013 pre-installed. How much is that doggy in the window? $159.99 -- $10 more than a standard 2DS XL -- and you'll be able to pick one up starting July 2nd.